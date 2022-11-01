Seth Rollins Appears to Turn Babyface on WWE RAW

During this week’s WWE RAW, United States Champion Seth Rollins made an apparent full-blown babyface turn.

Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory to successfully defend the United States Championship, as seen on RAW. The production crew concentrated on the fans who were singing along to Rollins’ theme song and gave him a big babyface reaction from the audience. Additionally, Rollins gave fans high fives while playing the babyface throughout the match.

The fact that Rollins returned part of his hair to its previous blonde color a few years ago may serve as the definitive proof that he is changing his character.

As for the match, it was probably one of Theory’s best matches, with Rollins continuing to put on a match with banger after banger.

