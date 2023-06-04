Seth Rollins Makes First WWE World Heavyweight Title Defense At Supershow

Seth Rollins defended his WWE World Heavyweight Title for the first time at Saturday’s WWE supershow from Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY, just days before defending the gold in a televised match.

As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns works a limited schedule, this title is expected to be the brand’s workhorse title, defended at weekend house shows.

Rollins defended his title against The Miz in the main event of the live event. On Monday’s episode of Raw, he will defend it against Damian Priest.

The Miz will also appear on RAW, hosting a Miz TV segment with Cody Rhodes as his special guest.

