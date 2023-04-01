Seth Rollins On His Feud With Cody Rhodes Which Nearly Led To A Fight Backstage

Seth Rollins has publicly responded to Cody Rhodes’ interesting revelation earlier this week about how they have some friction in real life.

When Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year, he engaged in a feud with Rollins while winning his return match. Rhodes defeated him in three straight PLEs over the course of their extensive program.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhodes was questioned about whether there have ever been instances of tension leading to fights behind the scenes while he was a guest on the Dan LeBatard Show. He claimed that Rollins was the closest he came to mixing it up for real.

Rollins was asked about Rhodes’ comments while speaking with Daniel Cormier for ESPN.

“I can’t get into that. So many details on that. There is a level of truth to that. The bottom line is, I feel, based on my body of work and what I’ve contributed to this company over the course of this last decade really, I should be in that position, right?. I’m the one who has held it down while he drifted off and went and did his own thing, respect to him, great. He drifted off and did his own thing,” Rollins stated. “I’m the one who held it down. Whenever everybody got hurt or did something else or went off or took part-time schedules or wanted to do less and ask for more or wanted to go somewhere else because they weren’t happy.

You don’t think there has been plenty of times where I haven’t been happy or plenty of times where I haven’t felt like I’ve been on the short end of the stick? There are a ton of stories I could tell about that, but I don’t, I keep it to myself. I put my head down, I work hard, I vouch for this company. I vouch for this place. I feel like, what he’s getting is not…I’m just not entirely comfortable with it. That just creates some natural friction between the two of us. So, when tempers flare, tempers flare. You know how it is sometimes. There is a little truth to that, but I can’t get into too many details. There is some level of mutual respect, there has to be in this industry, but at the same time, there is animosity as well.”

