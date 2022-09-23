Several AEW Names Revealed That WWE Allegedly Contacted

It has already been mentioned a few times that WWE is rumored to have made contact with a number of talent currently under contract with AEW.

Some additional names were revealed by Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer, who provided some insight. This was a response to a post made by a user on the board, which the user said, “I’d expect that one may well have been Buddy Matthews. The other ex WWE guys I guess it could be would be Keith Lee, Cole, O’Reilly or Andrade.”

This was a response to a post made by a user on the board, which the user said, “I’d expect that one may well have been Buddy Matthews. The other ex WWE guys I guess it could be would be Keith Lee, Cole, O’Reilly or Andrade.” Frederick wrote, “yes, no, no, no, very possibly.”

That would imply that WWE made contact with Murphy, and there is a “very possible” chance that the company also made contact with Andrade El Idolo. Regarding Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, Frederick has mentioned in the past that Bobby Fish attempted to persuade Cole and O’Reilly to ask for their release from AEW so that they could all return to WWE. You can read more about that story by clicking here.

Fightful reported today that other names that had feelers sent to them include FTR, Swerve Strickland, and Malakai Black, who is said to have told people that he wished he was still in WWE. In addition, their report states that an AEW source stated that in August, WWE reached out to an AEW name who had been with the company from the beginning and that “we’d be surprised to learn they reached out to.”

According to reports, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW, but he would not be permitted to wrestle for WWE for a considerable amount of time. It has been reported that FTR has a significant amount of time left on their deals. It is also believed that Swerve Strickland has a significant amount of time left on his contract.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.