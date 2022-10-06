Several AEW Talents Not Happy Sammy Guevara Wasn’t Sent Home Following Andrade Altercation

Tony Khan has had a lot to contend with lately as backstage altercations appear to becoming a regular occurrence in the AEW locker room. Last night Andrade and Sammy Guevara were involved in another highly publicized backstage fight that saw Andrade being sent home from AEW Dynamite.

Guevara, who was involved in another backstage incident previously with Eddie Kingston, was not sent home. Guevara remained on the show and wrestled in the main event as he and Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

DAZN’s Steven Muelhausen has reported that many AEW talents are upset that Sammy Guevara was not sent home along with Andrade.

Sources: As confirmed by multiple outlets, Andrade has been sent home while Sammy Guevara is still at #AEWDynamite, getting ready to compete in the main event. There are those in the back who are upset Guevara wasn’t sent home as well by Tony Khan. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) October 6, 2022

In addition to being sent home, Andrade had his Rampage career vs mask match with 10 canceled by Tony Khan.

This is not the first time Guevara is seemingly getting off the hook and going unpunished. Following the incident with Kingston, Guevara remained on TV while Kingston was suspended for two days.