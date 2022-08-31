Several Main Roster WWE Stars Appear on NXT, Two New Title Matches Set for Worlds Collide

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network featured guest appearances from several members of WWE’s main roster.

During a segment that took place backstage, former NXT Champion Finn Balor provided current champion Bron Breaker with some words of encouragement. Balor expressed the hope that Breaker would continue the illustrious history of the title, and he wished Breakker the best of luck for this Sunday’s match at Worlds Collide.

The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, gave an in-ring promo but were cut off by Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. while they were in the middle of it. They were there to issue a challenge for the Worlds Collide event.

Shayna Baszler made an appearance in a segment featuring NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose that took place backstage. Butch appeared on a video call/message to Tyler Bate.

Gunther, Rhea Ripley and Ciampa also appeared in backstage segments.

Finally, Ricochet was involved in an in-ring segment with Carmelo Hayes. He challenged Hayes for the NXT North American Title at Worlds Collide.

You can check out full results of this week’s NXT 2.0 broadcast by clicking here.

Here are the top matches announced for Worlds Collide on Sunday:

NXT Championship vs. NXT UK Championship – Title Unification Match

Bron Breakker (NXT Champion) vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK Champion)

NXT Women’s Championship vs. NXT UK Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Title Unification Match

Mandy Rose (NXT Women’s Champion) vs. Meiko Satomura (NXT UK Women’s Champion) vs. Blair Davenport

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet

Here are some highlights from the main roster appearances:

.@ringfox1 and Butch have some words of encouragement for Tyler Bate ahead of this Sunday's #NXTWorldsCollide. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ER7m4ayq7Y — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022