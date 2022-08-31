Several Main Roster WWE Stars Appear on NXT, Two New Title Matches Set for Worlds Collide

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network featured guest appearances from several members of WWE’s main roster.
During a segment that took place backstage, former NXT Champion Finn Balor provided current champion Bron Breaker with some words of encouragement. Balor expressed the hope that Breaker would continue the illustrious history of the title, and he wished Breakker the best of luck for this Sunday’s match at Worlds Collide.
The NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, gave an in-ring promo but were cut off by Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. while they were in the middle of it. They were there to issue a challenge for the Worlds Collide event.
Shayna Baszler made an appearance in a segment featuring NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose that took place backstage. Butch appeared on a video call/message to Tyler Bate.
Gunther, Rhea Ripley and Ciampa also appeared in backstage segments.
Finally, Ricochet was involved in an in-ring segment with Carmelo Hayes. He challenged Hayes for the NXT North American Title at Worlds Collide.
You can check out full results of this week’s NXT 2.0 broadcast by clicking here.
Here are the top matches announced for Worlds Collide on Sunday:
NXT Championship vs. NXT UK Championship – Title Unification Match
Bron Breakker (NXT Champion) vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK Champion)
NXT Women’s Championship vs. NXT UK Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Title Unification Match
Mandy Rose (NXT Women’s Champion) vs. Meiko Satomura (NXT UK Women’s Champion) vs. Blair Davenport
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
NXT North American Championship
Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet
Here are some highlights from the main roster appearances:
.@FinnBalor is here and he has a message for @bronbreakkerwwe ahead of #NXTWorldsCollide… 👀👀👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3XoV8WelYI
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!@WWENikkiASH and @DoudropWWE have their sights set on the #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Titles! #NXTWorldsCollide @Katana_WWE @wwekayden pic.twitter.com/1tFwa5aHpY
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
.@ringfox1 and Butch have some words of encouragement for Tyler Bate ahead of this Sunday's #NXTWorldsCollide. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ER7m4ayq7Y
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
.@QoSBaszler face to face with @WWE_MandyRose on #WWENXT?!?!#NXTWorldsCollide #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/bbDixr3cdr
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
"I'm here to remind you that this title has a legacy."
Tyler Bate just ran into @Gunther_AUT backstage on #WWENXT! 🤯#NXTWorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/UULJq5UEPp
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
"Don't screw it up." ⚖️😮#WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE @BDavenportWWE #NXTWorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/gzfnv9wimV
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
.@CiampaWWE with Goldie in his hands 🙌#WWENXT #NXTWorldsCollide @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/OaGQE5nUtk
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022
👀🚨👀🚨👀#WWENXT #NXTWorldsCollide @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/dQnKvIwp7x
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 31, 2022
.@KingRicochet is HERE to give the #WWENXT Universe something they'll never forget! 🔥😮#NXTWorldsCollide #NorthAmericanTitle @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/ZGH5VS3drh
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022