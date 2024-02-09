Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA Impact

Shortly after their weekly television show aired on Thursday night, TNA Wrestling revealed that the upcoming week’s show will include four matches and one segment.

It was announced that we would hear from Ash Be Elegance.

Next week’s show will also see Crazzy Steve defend his TNA Digital Media Championship against Rhino, TNA World Champion Moose battle KUSHIDA in a non-title match, Jake Something face Frankie Kazarian in a singles match and The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) take on TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) in match two of their Best 2-Out-Of-3 series.