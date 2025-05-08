Sean Waltman Addresses TNA Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman has officially addressed the buzz surrounding his recent surprise appearance in TNA Wrestling, confirming it was a one-off cameo done purely as a favor—and a heartfelt nod to The Rascalz.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Waltman explained how the brief appearance came together and set the record straight on his current intentions in the wrestling world.

“I knew that TNA was going to be here… so I just hit Tommy Dreamer up in a DM, and I said, ‘Hey, if you guys wanted me to do something with the Rascalz, I would be happy to do it’,” Waltman shared.

Waltman noted that his motivation stemmed from admiration and respect for Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, known collectively as The Rascalz, who he revealed had long looked up to him.

“They idolize me. They would have their gear inspired by mine, and just really good kids,” he said. TNA creative responded positively and quickly built the segment around his offer. “They came up with that, and I loved it. I had a great time. It felt good.”

Despite the excitement his appearance generated, Waltman made it clear this was not a return to full-time or recurring on-screen action.

“No. That was it. I just wanted to give a little rub to the Rascalz and get in there and let people see I could still move around pretty good.”

Waltman also noted that Wes Lee, now a standout in WWE NXT, was a founding member of the original Rascalz faction, further motivating his desire to support the remaining group members in their current run.

The appearance, which thrilled longtime fans of Waltman (aka X-Pac), was seen as a nostalgic but fresh moment that helped spotlight newer talent. While there are no future plans for Waltman in TNA at this time, his willingness to step in and give back highlights his continued presence and influence in the wrestling industry.

