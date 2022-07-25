Several SmackDown Stars Backstage Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW is significant for a number of reasons, including the fact that it is the final RAW before Saturday’s SummerSlam event and the first one for which Triple H is in charge of creative.

According to PWInsider.com, Jeff Jarrett, SmackDown’s Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch are present backstage at tonight’s show.

At SummerSlam, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Street Profits will face off for the championship, and the WWE Hall of Famer will serve as the special guest referee.

This afternoon, some early plans for tonight’s show were revealed, click here to read more on that.

Here is the current line-up:

– The final RAW build for SummerSlam

– Logan Paul hosts ImpaulsiveTV segment

– Rey Mysterio celebrates 20th anniversary with WWE

– The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

– The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.