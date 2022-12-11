Several Title Changes Take Place at ROH Final Battle (Videos)

Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the ROH women’s title at the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV. Athena dropkicked Martinez into the turnbuckle that she had exposed earlier in the match before hitting her top rope stunner finishing move. You can watch a clip from the match below:
.@AthenaPalmer_FG drives the back of @RealMMartinez's head into the exposed turnbuckle!
The Briscoes defeated FTR in a double dog collar match at the Final Battle PPV to win the ROH tag team titles. During the match, all four participants were bleeding, and the referee was even busted open after being hit by the chain by accident. Briscoes won the match when Harwood collapsed from a submission attempt. You can watch a clip from the match below:
#FTR trying to finish #TheBriscoes with their own finishing move!@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR
This is an absolute bloodbath and no one is safe, not even Ref @themikeposey
Just. Brutal.#FTR vs. #TheBriscoes for the #ROH World Tag Team Championship!
Claudio defeated Chris Jericho in the main event of the pay-per-view to reclaim the ROH world title. The referee kicked Daddy Magic and Cool Hand out of the ringside area after they interfered. Claudio put Jericho in the big swing for the finish, and Jericho tapped out after 33 rotations. Click here for complete ROH Final Battle results. You can watch a clip from the match below:
Despicable.@IAmJericho @TheDaddyMagic @TheAngeloParker
.@ClaudioCSRO takes the Champ for a ride!!!
Honor is back 👊@ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta @ItsJerryLynn
If you missed the historic event, order the #ROHFinalBattle replay right now!@BRWrestling: https://t.co/EdGVni5sMA pic.twitter.com/dEjIvuNPQ2
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022