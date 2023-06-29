Several Wrestlers Comment On Release Of AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

Today is the day!

The new AEW: Fight Forever video game was released on Thursday.

To promote the release of the first official video game of All Elite Wrestling, several AEW stars hopped on Twitter to give their thoughts.

Featured below are some tweets about the release of AEW: Fight Forever from the likes of Adam Cole, Excalibur, Matt Hardy, Nyla Rose and Andrade El Idolo.

#AEWFightForever is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, & PC!!! 🎮🎮🎮🎮 https://t.co/KaTI9XYWl0 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 29, 2023

Building a video game completely from scratch is a daunting task in the best of times, and throwing a pandemic into the middle of development certainly didn't help, but all of the teams did a fantastic job and I am so happy #AEWFightForever is finally available around the globe. https://t.co/qPrvVIywmn — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) June 29, 2023

#AEWFightForever is the first-ever AEW console game is Available NOW Everywhere! Are you ready to get XTREME with The Hardys? Play on: @Xbox, PS4 & PS5, @Nintendo Switch, and @Windows

To purchase: https://t.co/20aggpcklu Follow @aewgames to get more information on Stadium… pic.twitter.com/tSzvQSpOsE — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 29, 2023