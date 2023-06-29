Several Wrestlers Comment On Release Of AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

By
Matt Boone
-

Today is the day!

The new AEW: Fight Forever video game was released on Thursday.

To promote the release of the first official video game of All Elite Wrestling, several AEW stars hopped on Twitter to give their thoughts.

Featured below are some tweets about the release of AEW: Fight Forever from the likes of Adam Cole, Excalibur, Matt Hardy, Nyla Rose and Andrade El Idolo.

