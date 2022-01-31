Shane McMahon Reportedly Planned For WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania 38 and all signs point toward Dallas. That will come with some familar faces making a return for the show of shows.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Shane McMahon returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as an entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He also produced the match and was lead writer, something that reportedly got him a considerable amount of heat backstage. It turns out that Vince McMahon’s son is going to be around for a bit longer.

WrestleMania 38 is approaching and that always brings special appearances, Shane McMahon included. Shane is known to show up for a program leading to a blow-off match on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and this year will be no different.

Shane McMahon is reportedly scheduled for this year’s WrestleMania, according to Ringsidenews. It is unclear as to what those plans are, but odds are fans will see that story take shape soon enough.

Shane McMahon is known for his high spots. Fans will possibly get to see another big high spot from Shane McMahon as he gets a WrestleMania moment in 2022.