Shane McMahon Suffers Injury During WWE WrestleMania Return (Video)

Shane McMahon made a surprise return to WWE during WrestleMania 39.

Snoop Dogg introduced Shane in the second segment featuring The Miz and Snoop Dogg. The place went crazy when Shane’s music came on.

This is Shane’s first appearance since his reported altercation with his father, Vince, at the Royal Rumble last year. Shane appeared overcome with emotion as he received a standing ovation from the audience.

Snoop then set up Miz vs. Shane, but Shane appeared to tear something in his leg in the first few seconds.

While the doctor was tending to Shane, Snoop appeared to have improvised by punching Miz in the face. Snoop attempted to save the segment before knocking Miz out cold, hitting the People’s Elbow, and pinning The Miz.

Click here for WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 results. You can watch a clip from the segment below: