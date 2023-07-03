Sheamus Reacts To AEW Star Using One Of His Signature Moves

Sheamus has had a lot of success with WWE after being there for over two decades.

He is a former King of the Ring and Royal Rumble winner, as well as a four-time World Champion and the first Irish World Champion in WWE history. He has also won three United States Championships and five Tag Team Championships.

Sheamus recently reacted to a video of a former WWE star who is currently competing in AEW using one of his signature moves. Miro was shown doing the ten clubbing strikes to the chest of his opponent, to Anthony Henry, in a bout on last Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Miro returned to AEW television after being absent for nearly a year on the opening episode of Collision.

As seen in the tweet below, it was all in good fun: