Shelton Benjamin Compares GUNTHER To Randy Orton

Pro wrestling veteran Shelton Benjamin appeared on an episode of the Kurt Angle Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how he never really got to work with reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, but The Ring General reminds him of Randy Orton based on GUNTHER’s demeanor as well as his movements and his build.

Benjamin said, “We were on different shows, so I never really got to work with him. I hung around with him, we met and chatted, and he seems like a really cool guy. He kind of reminds me of Randy [Randy Orton], to be honest. Just in his demeanor, his movements and even his build, to some degree. The first time I saw Gunther, he was like a hundred pounds heavier and I didn’t see the appeal, but I haven’t seen the appeal in a lot of people who turned out to be phenomenal.”

He also talked about how GUNTHER has really proven that he belongs in WWE and he thinks The Ring General is doing a phenomenal job as the Intercontinental Champion.

“When he finally made it to WWE and started trimming down, you start to realize, this guy is leveling up so he can belong here. What they’ve done with him, what he’s managed to do, his look is straight out of a comic book. He looks the part. I don’t know him well enough to comment on his personality, but he’s always been nice enough and kind and I think he’s doing a phenomenal job. Yeah, I do feel like I need to go end that title reign, but that’s a different story [Laughs]. What he’s doing is great, but of the 2010s, I’m still the man. You can’t take the from me. I’m the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 2010s. Live with it, hate it, be mad, there is only one thing you can do and that’s deal with it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)