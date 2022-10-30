Shinsuke Nakamura Making Pro Wrestling NOAH Appearance to Face The Great Muta

Pro Wrestling NOAH made a huge announcement today as current WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will be making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta on the “New Year 2023” event on January 1st. The show will take place from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

The Great Muta is currently in the midst of his retirement tour which will conclude on February 21, 2023 with a huge show at the Tokyo Dome. This will mark the first time since 2005 that Pro Wrestling NOAH has run a show at the Tokyo Dome.

Shinsuke Nakamura, who last wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH on October 5, 2013, expressed his excitement for the match against Muta.

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS GREAT MUTA pic.twitter.com/MTBEliuf4w — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 30, 2022

Shinsuke Nakamura has been signed to the WWE since 2016 and has held multiple championships for the promotion including the Intercontinental and US Titles.

Here is the announcement video.