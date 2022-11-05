Shota Umino Returns To Japan; Answers Will Ospreay’s IWGP US Title Open Challenge

Shota Umino is back in Japan for NJPW.

The current IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay retained his title in a thrilling match against Tetsuya Naito at the November 5th Battle Autumn show in Osaka. After the match, Will Ospreay issued an open challenge for the IWGP US Title at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 in Tokyo.

After time had elapsed and it appeared no one was going to accept the open challenge, “Roughneck” Shota Umino appeared after a short promo video played. Umino headed to the ring and took out Ospreay, Aussie Open and Gideon Grey before making it clear he wanted the IWGP US Title.

Shota Umino left NJPW in 2019 to go on his excursion and has developed into a star who should have a long successful career with NJPW.

Will Ospreay defeated Shota Umino at Royal Quest II in the UK by referee stoppage back on October 1st.