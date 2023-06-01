Significant Amount Of Tickets Sold For AEW Collision Debut Since CM Punk Return Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, President Tony Khan confirmed that CM Punk will be returning for the debut of Collision as a “featured” star during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Prior to the segment, just under 7,000 tickets were distributed for Collision’s debut at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

As of Wednesday morning, WrestleTix reports that 7,428 tickets had been distributed. Since Punk’s return was announced, the number of tickets has increased by over 500. The arena currently has a capacity of 8,698 seats, but this can be increased if more tickets are sold.

On Wednesday, AEW also announced that an episode of Collision will be filmed at the Greensboro Coliseum (the site of the first Starrcade) on Saturday, August 12th. The official advertisement features Punk.