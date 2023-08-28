Significant Travel Issues In The United Kingdom Following AEW All In

AEW made history on Sunday with its All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in London, England, but the crew must now return to the United States for Dynamite on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois.

Collision will take place on Saturday night, followed by the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night.

Multiple flights into and out of the UK have been grounded, according to Sky News and The Telegraph. This could cause travel issues for AEW, as the problem is expected to persist throughout the week.

According to reports, air traffic controllers across the UK are experiencing technical difficulties, preventing flights from taking off. Several flights have been canceled or delayed, leaving passengers stranded at the airport.

F4Wonline’s Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, as well as Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, traveled to the UK for the show.