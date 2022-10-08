Signs Being Handed Out at Extreme Rules, White Rabbits Spotted at Tonight’s Show

Fans entering the Wells Fargo Center are given signs that read, “Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here.” At the bottom of the signs is a white rabbit logo.

White rabbits have also been seen roaming the arena. During this week’s SmackDown, WWE also had white rabbits in the arena. It was also hinted on SmackDown that something involving the white rabbit would take place tonight at Extreme Rules.

The general consensus is that a big reveal will take place tonight, and the big rumor is that Bray Wyatt is behind it all. It remains to be seen whether he appears in the arena or in a pre-recorded video.

There’s always the possibility that this has nothing to do with Wyatt, but one has to assume that WWE would not have been so forthright with the clues pointing to Wyatt.

You can find tonight’s match order and backstage spoiler notes by clicking here.

You can check out the sign that’s being handed out below:

You can check out a photo of White Rabbit’s at tonight’s show below: