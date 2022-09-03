Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member

Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle.
During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
We see “The Scottish Warrior” go for the cover, only for it to not be the end of things once again. Why this time, you ask? Well — it was a masked man.
A masked man went on to remove said-mask, revealing himself to be another relative of Roman Reigns and The Usos, the man that the commentary team referenced as the street fighting bad-ass of the family — Solo Sikoa.
Sikoa’s involvement not only saves Reigns from being finished off, but also helps him go on to secure the victory and retain his title. Reigns ends up getting the cover and the necessary three-count to retain. The winner and still Undisputed WWE Universal Champion — Roman Reigns.
Click here for full WWE Clash at the Castle results.
Here are highlights from the match and segment. Click here for full WWE Clash at the Castle results.
Who else got emotional hearing Broken Dreams once again at #WWECastle?@DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/TLLTTmfMRt
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns is ready at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/HGKqLbfi9B
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
HERE. WE. GO.#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/CUCRQG4idc
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
Message sent by @realKILLERkross at #WWECastle and @DMcIntyreWWE has taken notice! pic.twitter.com/7eu1WpBnGg
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
Does Cardiff acknowledge @WWERomanReigns? @DMcIntyreWWE has something to say about that!#WWEClash @PrincipalitySta @visitwales pic.twitter.com/SRp5nq7IiQ
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
Does Cardiff acknowledge @WWERomanReigns? @DMcIntyreWWE has something to say about that!#WWEClash @PrincipalitySta @visitwales pic.twitter.com/SRp5nq7IiQ
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/R4lMw5NOmP
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
.@_Theory1 just attempted to cash in his #MITB contract and @Tyson_Fury just decked Austin Theory at #WWECastle!!! pic.twitter.com/ysPJGE9aS5
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
It's @WWESoloSIkoa!!!#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/GFEnDvgk8U
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
ROMAN REIGNS RETAINS!@WWERomanReigns is STILL your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at #WWECastle thanks to @WWESoloSIkoa! pic.twitter.com/bdSdwozYiq
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
👀@Tyson_Fury shares the ring with @WWERomanReigns at #WWECastle following The Tribal Chief retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.@PrincipalitySta @visitwales pic.twitter.com/M2uFZ8gczA
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022