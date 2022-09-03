Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member

Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle.

During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.

We see “The Scottish Warrior” go for the cover, only for it to not be the end of things once again. Why this time, you ask? Well — it was a masked man.

A masked man went on to remove said-mask, revealing himself to be another relative of Roman Reigns and The Usos, the man that the commentary team referenced as the street fighting bad-ass of the family — Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa’s involvement not only saves Reigns from being finished off, but also helps him go on to secure the victory and retain his title. Reigns ends up getting the cover and the necessary three-count to retain. The winner and still Undisputed WWE Universal Champion — Roman Reigns.

