Sonya Deville Suffers Injury at WWE Supershow in Pensacola, FL (Photos)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced off against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday.

The match was called off due to Deville suffering an injury. She was assisted to the back by medical personnel.

The good news is that the injury is not serious. Deville was busted open for the second time in less than a week. She was previously cut open during the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match.

Here are some shots Deville shared on her Instagram story:

You can check out a photo from the incident below: