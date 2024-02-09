Special Stipulation Added To TNA World Title Match At No Surrender 2024

It was announced by TNA Wrestling that reigning TNA World Champion Moose will defend his title against Alex Shelley in a No Surrender Rules Match at their upcoming No Surrender PPV event after the match was made official several days ago.

The match stipulation dictates that the match can only be won when one of their cornermen throws a towel on somebody’s behalf.

Previously announced for the show, which takes place on Friday, February 23rd from New Orleans, Louisiana, is Chris Sabin defending his X-Division title against former WWE star Mustafa Ali.