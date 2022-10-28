Speculation About the Future of WWE Money in the Bank Matches

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will reportedly produce fewer “gimmick” premium live events in 2023. It is highly likely that Hell in a Cell will be one of the gimmick shows that is canceled, but it is also possible that it will not be the only one.

WrestleVotes said the following to the attention of Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com:

”Putting Money in the Bank on WrestleMania, one night women’s and one night men’s is something I’ve heard. I know since Hunter has taken over, the idea of one night women and one night men is alive.”

“I don’t think they’re going to do that. Let’s say Money in the Bank was scheduled for Allegiant Stadium, they’re hoping to get 50,000 people. If you can do that on the back of Money in the Bank, I don’t think you put that show in the garbage and put the matches WrestleMania.”