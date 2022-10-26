WWE Hell in a Cell Event is Believed to Be “Completely Dead”

Beginning in 2023, Triple H will make adjustments to the WWE premium live event schedule, including the removal of the Day 1 show and the elimination of gimmick-themed events.

Although WWE Hell in a Cell has provided Triple H with many great matches during his career, he is discontinuing the themed event. The event, which debuted in 2009, has been criticized by fans because while it is on the calendar, WWE is compelled to use the cell for feuds rather than a heated feud, as it was originally used for.

WrestleVotes confirmed to GiveMeSport that the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is “completely dead.”

“The show itself, I think, is completely dead. That match, from what I understand, means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he’s had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey, so they’ve been feuding for six weeks. They got to be there now because the calendar says so… That’s not going to happen anymore.”

It should be emphasized that the event, but not the match, is thought to be completed, and Triple H will use the cell bout when appropriate for the right feuds.