Speculation on CM Punk as a Possible Opponent for Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin is reportedly open to doing another match following his appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38. A new workout video posted to Austin’s Instagram story has fueled speculation that he will compete again at WrestleMania 39 in California.

Regarding the rumors, F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer stated that “there is smoke to that fire and there are discussions happening.” Meltzer discussed potential opponents for Austin at WrestleMania 39 on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioning CM Punk as a possibility if Punk recovers from his injury and is legally able to appear.

Meltzer said, “It’s all hands on deck they got they got two nights of Wrestlemania. There’s big money matches that he can do, I mean there’s a bunch of them. I don’t know what the legalities would be for Punk but I think actually that’s the biggest money of all the matches that he could do because Punk coming back to WWE would be big. There’s the injury that Punk might be able to make it to WrestleMania with a torn triceps. Everyone’s healing is different…and then there’s the legal issue.”

If Punk isn’t available, Meltzer believes John Cena or Brock Lesnar are the best options to face Austin.

