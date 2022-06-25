Speculation on John Laurinaitis’ WWE Future in Jeopardy

John Laurinaitis and WWE have had an interesting development.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Laurinaitis’ position as head of talent relations has been demoted to “administrative leave” as a result of the accusations leveled against him and Vince McMahon. For the time being, Bruce Prichard will serve as the interim director of talent relations.

Laurinatis’ cell phone has been disconnected. According to reports, the phone number has been operational since 2001, which corresponds to the year he joined the company following the acquisition of WCW.

Although there is no confirmation of his employment status with the company, the fact that his cell phone has been disconnected is reportedly “not a good sign” for him. He is regarded as one of Vince McMahon’s most trusted confidants, so if he does leave the company, it would be a shocking development.

Since the scandal broke last week, Laurinaitis has not been backstage at WWE events, but McMahon made an appearance last week on SmackDown and on RAW.

Many of the talent will not be happy if Laurinaitis leaves the company. Click here to read our report on the backstage reaction to Bruce Prichard serving as WWE’s interim head of talent relations.

