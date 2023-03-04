Speculation On Uncle Howdy’s Voice, Bobby Lashley Calls Out Bray Wyatt

Bobby Lashley made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

After the “Muscle Man Dance” video aired on RAW, Lashley stated that he was done playing kid games. Lashley called Wyatt to the ring, but instead, Uncle Howdy appeared.

Howdy attacked Lashley from behind, but Lashley retaliated. The lights went out just as Lashley was about to hit the spear.

Lashley will square off against Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Many fans on social media pointed out that Howdy’s laugh sounded similar to Bo Dallas’ voice, which was confirmed months ago.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. Here are some highlights from the segment: