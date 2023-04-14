“Speedball” Mike Bailey Reflects On Impressive Run With X-Division Title

“Speedball” Mike Bailey recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his impressive run with the X-Division Championship, his rivalry with Jonathan Gresham and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his incredible X-Division title run, which was eventually ended by Frankie Kazarian: “Absolutely. I think I was headed there. I was well on my way with Frankie Kazarian, who I lost the Impact Championship to, but he was an absolute X-Division Championship legend and an X-Division legend. If I could beat Frankie Kazarian, then it’s like, who’s next? Then just working my way through those ranks was the ultimate goal. Then to challenge for the World Championship while being X-Division Champion, which is the answer to why I didn’t go for option C, which is question that is asked often and the answer is I wanted both.”

On his rivalry with the Octopus, Jonathan Gresham: “I mean, the reason why I think he and I work so well as a team is because we are both the best in the world at, arguably, wrestling altogether but certainly and objectively the best in the world at the kind of wrestling that we do, which is very specific, but very different. So that’s a very, very complex puzzle to take on.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.