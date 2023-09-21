Spoiler: Big Title Change Set For Friday’s Grand Slam Edition Of AEW Rampage

Your new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions are The Elite.

The special two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City was taped on Wednesday, and one of the matches saw Adam Page, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson defeat Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona) to capture the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

The Elite is in their second reign as champions. The trio previously won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles as The Hung Bucks on August 20, 2017 at the War of the Worlds UK event put on by ROH, NJPW, CMLL, and RPW. That reign lasted 201 days. The first reign of Mogul Embassy began on December 10, 2022, when they defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys at ROH Final Battle. They will have held the strap for 286 days in total.

