Spoiler: ECW Originals Appear Before and After AEW Dynamite/Rampage Matches

EW Dynamite and matches for Rampage took place on October 6th 2021 in Philadelphia, PA.

Before Dynamite, matches were taped for AEW Dark: Elevation. Former WCW star Crowbar had a match against Joey Janela which included an appearance from former ECW star The Blue Meanie.

After the Rampage matches had been taped, AEW President Tony Khan brought out ECW originals Chris Jericho, Taz, Dean Malenko, and Jerry Lynn. CM Punk also came to the ring and spoke to the alumni.