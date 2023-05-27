Spoiler For WWE Night Of Champions Main Event (Photo)

The main event for WWE Night of Champions tonight may feature some unannounced appearances.

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title match is scheduled to conclude the show. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event.

According to PWInsider, Jimmy and Jey Uso are in Saudi Arabia and will be involved in some capacity in the match. For what it’s worth, there’s a monitor beneath the ring (see photo below), so it could be related to them or something else on the show.

Friday night on SmackDown, they continued to tease problems within The Bloodline, and if things continue in this direction, we may see Reigns and Sikoa vs. The Usos this summer, possibly at SummerSlam. WrestlingNews.co will have complete coverage of Night of Champions.

Click here for live Night of Champions results.