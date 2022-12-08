Spoiler: Former NXT Star Debuts For AEW at Rampage Tapings

Former WWE NXT Superstar Trent Seven has made his AEW debut.

Seven made his AEW Rampage debut this week from Cedar Park, TX as the challenger to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. Kip Sabian selected the opponent.

Cassidy was able to retain his title in the match, which will air as the main event of Friday’s Rampage. Full spoilers from the taping can be found by clicking here.

Following stints with top UK and European promotions, Seven made his WWE debut in January 2017 for the first-ever WWE UK Title Tournament. A few months later, he signed with WWE and went on to become a top star for the NXT UK brand, which wrapped up in the summer as the company prepares to launch NXT Europe in 2023. Seven made several appearances on the main NXT brand as well. He and his Moustache Mountain partner Tyler Bate are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions and NXT Tag Team Champions.

WWE released Seven, along with other NXT UK talent, on August 18. Since then, he has worked for OTT.

There’s no word on whether Seven has signed with AEW or if this is just a one-time appearance.