SPOILER: Former ROH World Champion Making AEW Rampage Debut

Former ROH World Champion Rush has officially joined AEW.

Rush made his debut during the first match of Wednesday night’s AEW Rampage tapings, which saw Andrade El Idolo defeat Rey Fenix. The tapings took place after Dynamite had finished airing in Milwaukee. Click here for full spoilers from the Rampage taping.

While Jose and Alex Abrahantes were having an argument in the ring and obstructing the referee, Rush entered the arena and struck Fenix with a low blow. Then, Andrade took advantage of the situation and used the Hammerlock DDT to defeat Fenix. After the match, Fenix was unmasked, but Penta Oscuro prevented it with his shovel.

Rush made his AEW debut on May 29 during the company’s most recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, when Andrade expressed his tiredness of losing and being linked with losers. He then welcomed Rush to AEW as his “new business partner”.

Although they were still “under talks and negotiations” and there were “only dates” reserved at the time, rather than a full-time contract, he said he was grateful to AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity. Rush said in the early June interview that his current goal is AEW, that he is working with the company, and that he wants to compete against all the biggest performers.

Rush and Andrade are linked by their time with the CMLL stable known as Los Ingobernables. From 2010 to 2015, they participated in a lot of CMLL matches both together and against one another.

After sustaining a knee injury while performing for ROH, Rush was placed on inactive status in late August 2021. He started wrestling again in late April, but he hasn’t done anything since. Rush’s first ROH World Title reign in 2019 lasted just 77 days, but his most recent reign, which lasted 498 days, is the longest in the company’s history.

Rush's Rampage debut will air this Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.