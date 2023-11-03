Spoiler: Former WWE Star Possibly Returning At Saturday’s Crown Jewel

WWE fans may be surprised when they watch the Crown Jewel 2023 PLE from Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The main event is expected to be WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio will face Logan Paul, and John Cena will face Solo Sikoa.

The card will also feature Cody Rhodes vs. Damien Priest, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, and Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh on the pre-show.

According to PWInsider, Kairi Sane, who was added back to the WWE internal talent roster and was expected to return soon, may be returning as soon as Crown Jewel, as the expectation among those in Japan they’ve spoken to is that Sane will be in the United States this month.

Grayson Waller, who was pulled from the live event loop this weekend, may be added to the show, according to the report.

