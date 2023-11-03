First Look At The Stage Setup For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The WWE Crown Jewel stage is coming along nicely, as footage of the ongoing work has leaked on social media.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast on Peacock. The pre-show begins at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main event at 1 p.m. ET. This is the second WWE event in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul, and John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa are among the top matches on the card.

Other matches on the card include Cody Rhodes vs. Damien Priest, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, and Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh.

You can see the stage setup here: