Spoiler: Major Name Expected to Return on Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE will now start its full build for WrestleMania 39 with Elimination Chamber in the rearview mirror. A former Women’s Champion is expected to take part in Mania season.

Trish Stratus is scheduled to make an appearance on RAW tonight, according to the WRKDWrestling, which was the first to announce Lita’s comeback.

Stratus had a few occasions in the past few weeks where she was supposed to appear on RAW, but her return was postponed for various reasons. She’s expected to face Damage CTRL at WrestleMania in Los Angeles alongside Becky Lynch and Lita.

The following has been announced for tonight’s episode of RAW:

* Edge challenges Austin Theory for the United States Championship

* Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

You can see WRKD Wrestling post below: