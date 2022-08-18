Spoiler: Next ROH World Title Challenger for Claudio Castagnoli Revealed

Dustin Rhodes will be the next challenger to the ROH World Title.

Rhodes will face ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, which will be taped next Wednesday from Cleveland’s Wolstein Center.

The match between Rhodes and Castagnoli will be set up on this Friday’s taped AEW Rampage. Spoilers from Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Charleston, West Virginia can be found at this link. Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta enter the ring for a babyface promo to begin the episode. Castagnoli then issued an Open Challenge for the following week, which Rhodes accepted.

Castagnoli will defend his title for the second time against Rhodes. On July 23, he defeated Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor, and on August 6, he defeated Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Battle of The Belts III.

Rhodes competed in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal on July 1, but his most recent singles match was an April 20 Dynamite episode loss to current AEW World Champion CM Punk. Prior to his match with Punk, Rhodes had only wrestled twice in 2022: a Grudge Match victory over Lance Archer on the March 25 Rampage, and a match with Sammy Guevara for the Interim AEW TNT Title at Battle of the Belts I on January 8, which Guevara won.

There has been no word on whether Castagnoli will defend at AEW All Out on September 4, but we will keep you updated.