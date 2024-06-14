Spoiler On Big Star Making His Return To TNA Wrestling

PWInsider.com reports that “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is set to make his return to TNA as he will be competing at their TV tapings later this weekend in Chicago, Illinois and there is also a big possibility that Hardy will be at the Against All Odds event later tonight from the Cicero Stadium.

This comes after it was revealed that Hardy was done with AEW starting today. Hardy initially joined AEW in 2022. His brother, Matt Hardy, also finished up his AEW run back in April and is back with TNA Wrestling as his “Broken” Matt Hardy character.