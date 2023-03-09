Spoiler: The Future Of The ROH World Tag Team Titles Revealed

Later this month, new ROH World Tag Team Champions will be crowned.

Mark Briscoe, the current ROH World Tag Team Champion, attended Wednesday night’s AEW Rampage tapings (spoilers) to film a segment that will air on Friday night. Briscoe announced that a “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match will be held to crown new champions.

The Lucha Brothers are the first team to be announced for the “Reach for the Sky” Ladder Match. In the coming weeks, the remaining teams will be revealed.

The “Reach for the Sky” theme is the title of The Briscoe Brothers’ entrance song, as well as a slogan popularized by the late Jay Briscoe.

The Briscoes, who are members of the ROH Hall of Fame’s inaugural Class, began their record-breaking 13th reign with the titles at ROH Final Battle on December 10, 2022, by defeating rivals FTR in a Double Dog Collar Match. Jay Briscoe tragically died on January 17, this year, following a fatal automobile accident, so the Briscoes never had a chance to defend the straps during this reign.

Since his brother’s death, Mark has worn the titles as a tribute to him. There’s no word yet on whether Mark will find a partner for Supercard of Honor, but it seems unlikely for obvious reasons, especially since he’s indicated that he’ll be running solo.

ROH Supercard of Honor is set to take place on Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Several matches for the card are expected to be confirmed during tonight’s ROH TV show.