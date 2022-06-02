Spoiler: TNA Original Set to Return to Impact Wrestling Tonight

Impact Wrestling is set to bring a “TNA Original” back to the company.

According to PWInsider, tonight’s Impact episode will feature the return of a TNA Original. This will tie into the build for the company’s forthcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, which will mark the company’s 20th anniversary

There’s no news on who the wrestler will be, although Shark Boy, who made a surprise visit recently, isn’t expected to be one of them.

There was nothing with any TNA Original during the last Impact tapings in Kissimmee, Florida, therefore it appears that this return will be something that was taped to be put into the show. However, at the second set of tapings in Kissimmee, there was a return, but it appears that this new story is referring to someone else. For the most recent Impact spoilers from Kissimmee, which are now running in the lead-up to Slammiversary, click here (from 5/13 tapings) and click here (from 5/14 tapings).

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.