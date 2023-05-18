Spoiler: WWE Plans For AJ Styles’ Next Feud

WWE has announced several matches and segments for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, and some spoilers have leaked, courtesy of Twitter insider BoozerRasslin. For those who are unaware, BoozerRasslin has been extremely accurate when it comes to backstage WWE news.

It was revealed that the Grayson Waller segment with AJ Styles, which is said to be “fantastic.”

Styles will also start a feud with Karrion Kross. BoozerRasslin noted “Ticktock Aj.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Click here for more WWE SmackDown spoilers.