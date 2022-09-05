Spoiler: WWE SmackDown Stars Set for Tonight’s RAW for New Storyline

The following is a possible spoiler for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW involving SmackDown stars appearing for a new storyline.

The New Day will appear on tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle episode of WWE RAW from Kansas City.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, both of whom are Superstars on SmackDown, are said to be appearing on RAW tonight, according to Fightful Select. They are scheduled to compete in a showdown for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were reportedly unable to travel overseas for the Clash at The Castle event that took place on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. Following the beating they received from Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, The Usos and Sami Zayn were not present because they had not been given the all-clear from their doctors to return to action. This was mentioned in the commentary.

There is no information available at this time regarding whether or not The Usos will be making an appearance on tonight’s RAW; however, this latest report suggests that they will be there to begin the program with The New Day.

