Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 6/22/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for their Collision show this coming Saturday last night from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defeated “The Machine” Brian Cage after the Hidden Blade.

– Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods).

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May defeated “Legit” Leyla Hirsch and Lady Frost when May pinned Hirsch following a Storm piledriver.

– The Patriarch (Killswitch, Nick Wayne and Christian Cage) defeated The Iron Savages (Boulder, Bronson and Jacked Jameson). Cage started on commentary, but then joined the match.

– FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and Big Bill defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) after “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith interfered and knocked out Kassidy. They attacked Private Party but HOOK, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata made their way down to the ring for the save and hurt Keith’s arm. Joe then cut a promo challenging them to a trios match at the Forbidden Door PPV.

– The House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) defeated LSG and MSG. Ian Riccaboni asked them how they felt about Buddy Matthews getting hurt last week. Black said that was a human question and walked off. King then said they feel nothing.

– CMLL’s Hechicero defeated “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

– AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defeated CMLL’s Ultimo Guerrero following The Rainmaker.