Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 8/29/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the August 29 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below:

– Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary

– Dante Martin defeated Wes Barkley

– Julia Hart defeated Ari Alexander

– Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Queen Aminata

– Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette

– Frankie Kazarian defeated enhancement talent

– Matt Hardy defeated Rickey Shane Page. Private Party watched from the stage

– Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Elijah Dean, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom

– Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida retained over Emi Sakura

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.