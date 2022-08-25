Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 8/29/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the August 29 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below:
– Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary
– Dante Martin defeated Wes Barkley
– Julia Hart defeated Ari Alexander
– Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Queen Aminata
– Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette
– Frankie Kazarian defeated enhancement talent
– Matt Hardy defeated Rickey Shane Page. Private Party watched from the stage
– Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Elijah Dean, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom
– Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida retained over Emi Sakura
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.