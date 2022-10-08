Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 10/11/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the October 11 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Lance Archer defeated Alex Odin

* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter defeated Jordan Blade, Brittany Blake and Trish Adora

* Brian Cage defeated Papadon

* Athena defeated Gia Scott

* QT Marshall defeated Action Andretti

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Joe Keys, BK Kline and Josh Fuller. This may have been non-title

* Kip Sabian defeated Brandon Cutler

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Emi Sakura. This may have been non-title

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin defeated Cole Karter and Aaron Solo

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.