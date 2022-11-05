Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 11/8/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the November 8 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from Atlantic City, New Jersey. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were back on commentary

* Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico. Danhausen was with The Best Friends, The Bunny was with The Butcher and The Blade

Click here for the Elevation spoilers that were taped before this week’s Dynamite, to air on November 7.

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel