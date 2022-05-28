SPOILERS: AEW Dark Taping Results From 5/27/22 – Top AEW Star Returns

AEW taped multiple Dark and Elevation matches before and after Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Las Vegas.

These matches, along with the two matches taped on Wednesday night in Vegas (spoilers here), are expected to air in the next week, but there was also discussion during Rampage that there would be a special pre-Double Or Nothing edition of Dark that would air later tonight (Saturday) on YouTube.

The following matches were taped at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday night:

– The Dark Order (10, Evil Uno, John Silver) defeated Serpentico, Ryan Nemeth, and Peter Avalon. This match was taped before Rampage

– Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler in a squash, with the Coffin Drop. Allin cut a post-match promo and said he will do to Kyle O’Reilly at Double Or Nothing what O’Reilly did to Sting two weeks ago. This and the rest of the matches were taped after Rampage

– Anna Jay defeated a local enhancement talent. After the match, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet. Jay and Cargill faced off

– The House of Black defeated three local enhancement talents

– Yuka Sakazaki, Riho and Skye Blue defeated Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

– The Death Triangle defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

– ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated a local enhancement talent. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer for this match

– The Butcher and The Blade defeated two local enhancement talents

– Anthony Ogogo defeated Carly Bravo

– Jamie Hayter defeated a local enhancement talent

– Johnny Elite (John Morrison) defeated Marq Quen of Private Party. This started out as Quen coming out to issue an Open Challenge, which was answered by Elite