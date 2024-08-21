Spoilers: AEW Dynamite Taping Results For Tonight (8/21/2024)

Tonight’s Dynamite episode was taped this afternoon from Cardiff, Wales’ Utilita Arena by AEW because of the time difference. Here are the results, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Michael Oku defeated Serpentico in a dark match.

Chris Jericho defeated Tommy Billington. Before the bout, Jericho cut a promo about how Billington doesn’t have the right to use the Dynamite Kid name. During it, Jericho got on the mic to respond to the “Please retire” chants when he said the fans only wanted him to retire so he could help the Cardiff City Football Club. Post-match, Jericho was confronted by Hook only to have Big Bill attack Hook.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker came out for their contract signing, with them agreeing not to have any physicality during the segment. Mone said that she’s the future while Baker is the past. Baker said that while she agreed not to hit Mone, it didn’t apply to Kamille. Baker hit Kamille with the microphone, only to be laid out by Kamille.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Saraya to retain her title

Will Ospreay and MJF came out for their face-to-face where they brawled only to be split up by security. Ospreay ended up bloodied up by the end of the segment.

Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli came out for the Continental Championship match. They went to a time-limit draw.

Darby Allin and FTR beat Jack Perry and the Young Bucks. The Acclaimed came out after the bout to cut a promo about how they would take the AEW Tag Team Titles at All In.

There was a backstage segment in which Bryan Danielson told Ospreay to do it, which implies performing the Tiger Driver on MJF.

There was a segment with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Danielson. They exchanged words before Danielson said there was one question left to ask, and that was whether he could beat Swerve. The crowd chanted yes.