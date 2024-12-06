Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/6/2024)

A familiar face will be backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown, the fallout edition of Survivor Series: WarGames, which will also include a championship match.

Only one thing has been confirmed for the show as the WWE Women’s United States Championship competition resumes with the first round of Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez.

WrestleVote reports that the show will feature a WWE Tag Team Championship match between the Motor City Machine Guns and the Street Profits.

PWInsider.com reports that GUNTHER, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, is scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown in Minneapolis. As of this writing, there is no indication on whether he will be on the show or work a dark match.

GUNTHER is coming off a successful title defense against Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames. He will make his second defense against Finn Balor on Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14th.

